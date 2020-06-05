Rules loosened for in-person church attendance

Becket vice president and senior counsel Eric Rassbach said, "We're glad that Madison and Dane County came to their senses, but it shouldn't have taken so long. The First Amendment protects both prayer and protest. Putting an arbitrary numerical cap on worship services while allowing thousands to protest makes no sense from a legal or public health perspective.

"Most other governments nationwide have already lifted their COVID-related restrictions on worship," he said. "The few remaining holdouts should take note and come into compliance with the First Amendment."

COVID-19 still a danger

As of Friday, the county is nearing 800 positive COVID-19 cases, and the state will soon pass the 20,000 case mark. More than 1,000 people in the United States died from COVID-19 yesterday alone, the city-county statement says.

“Public Health Madison & Dane County stands by its efforts to protect the public, contain the virus and do so in a way that is neutral and even-handed, with the health and safety of all of Dane County’s residents being the top priority,” said Janel Heinrich, director of Public Health Madison & Dane County.