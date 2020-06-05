Rules loosened for in-person church attendance in Dane County

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Indeed, in a time of deep division, it is more important than ever for the church to provide solace and comfort to all, in the great tradition of American religious freedom. We look forward to working together with the county and city to continue the reopening process in a safe, cooperative, and responsible manner.”

Becket vice president and senior counsel Eric Rassbach said, “We’re glad that Madison and Dane County came to their senses, but it shouldn’t have taken so long. The First Amendment protects both prayer and protest. Putting an arbitrary numerical cap on worship services while allowing thousands to protest makes no sense from a legal or public health perspective.

“Most other governments nationwide have already lifted their COVID-related restrictions on worship,” he said. “The few remaining holdouts should take note and come into compliance with the First Amendment.”

Still a danger

As of Friday, the county is nearing 800 positive COVID-19 cases, and the state will soon pass the 20,000-case mark. More than 1,000 people in the United States died from COVID-19 Thursday alone, the city-county statement says.