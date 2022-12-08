 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruff trip: Dane County airport finds dog sent through X-ray screener in backpack

dog in backpack

An image tweeted out Tuesday by the Transportation Security Administration of a dog in a backpack sent through the X-ray screener at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison.

 TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION

Airport officials discovered a dog sent through an X-ray screener in a backpack this week at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, the Transportation Security Administration said in a tweet Tuesday.

An X-ray image shared by the TSA Great Lakes region shows the dog and a regular photo shows the black backpack someone placed him in.

The agency said in its tweet the dog was "accidentally" sent through the screener and urged those traveling with animals to let the airline know.

dog in backpack 2

The Transportation Security Administration tweeted out this image Tuesday of a backpack that contained a dog sent through an X-ray screener.

"At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," it said, and tweeted out a video of a person taking a cat through a TSA checkpoint the proper way.

The agency shared no other information about the incident, including the condition of the animal, and an airport spokesperson did not immediately respond Thursday night to a request for comment.

The discovery at the Madison airport comes after a live cat was found trapped inside a suitcase at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York last month.

