Rowland Foundation lead gift to start endowment for accessibility in Madison parks

The Madison Parks Foundation announced Tuesday that the Pleasant Rowland Foundation is donating $100,000 as a lead gift to start an endowment that will be used to add elements of accessibility across the Madison parks system.

“It is a priority for the Madison Parks Foundation to support inclusion and accessibility to our parks,” Stephanie Franklin, executive director of the Madison Parks Foundation, said in a statement. “This is why this endowment was created and thanks to the Pleasant Rowland Foundation, we have a great start towards our $10,000,000 goal.”

The Madison Parks Foundation said it is a priority to make parks, playgrounds and programs accessible and equitable for all, and it currently is fundraising to add five fully accessible playgrounds in Madison.

Funds from the Madison Parks Foundation and an anonymous donor recently enabled the addition of an accessible mat and platform at Bernie’s Beach so that those with mobility challenges can smoothly get a wheelchair or walk with crutches across the sandy beach.

Anyone wishing to donate can go to madisonparksfoundation.org for more information.

