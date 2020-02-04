Routine resolution honoring former Madison police chief sparks pushback

What would typically be a routine resolution honoring a longtime city of Madison employee on the occasion of his retirement appears to have been derailed.

But then former police chief Mike Koval was no routine employee in the last few years of his tenure, when he butted heads with City Council members and was pilloried by a small group of local police-reform advocates for his sometimes outspoken defense of his department and prickly response to criticism.

Koval retired abruptly as chief at the end of September after five years in the position and more than 30 years in the department but rejected a proposal from his staunchest ally on the council, Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, for a resolution in his honor, Skidmore said.

Skidmore said Monday that Koval was “forced out of office,” and Koval “did not feel comfortable being honored by this council and this mayor.”

Koval said Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, did not reach out to him before offering her own resolution in his honor last week, but he said that when he became aware of it he asked that it, too, be rescinded.

Though “delighted” and “humbled,” he said, “philosophically, I’m of a belief that policing is the ultimate team sport.”