Routine resolution honoring former Madison police chief sparks pushback

What would typically be a routine resolution honoring a longtime city of Madison employee on the occasion of his retirement appears to have been derailed.
But then former police chief Mike Koval was no routine employee in the last few years of his tenure, when he butted heads with City Council members and was pilloried by a small group of local police-reform advocates for his sometimes outspoken defense of his department and prickly response to criticism.
Koval retired abruptly as chief at the end of September after five years in the position and more than 30 years in the department but rejected a proposal from his staunchest ally on the council, Ald. Paul Skidmore, 9th District, for a resolution in his honor, Skidmore said.
Skidmore said Monday that Koval was “forced out of office,” and Koval “did not feel comfortable being honored by this council and this mayor.”
Koval said Ald. Barbara Harrington-McKinney, 1st District, did not reach out to him before offering her own resolution in his honor last week, but he said that when he became aware of it he asked that it, too, be rescinded.
Though “delighted” and “humbled,” he said, “philosophically, I’m of a belief that policing is the ultimate team sport.”
Harrington-McKinney said in an email Monday that “Chief Koval’s preference is that the City not proceed with any resolution to honor/recognize him ... this is not due to a lack of appreciation for the sentiment, but rather it is his belief that the efforts of the entire MPD are what makes the department effective at serving the community.”
In an email to council members on Sunday, she also indicated that responses to her resolution from other council members were not entirely positive.
“I have been contacted by several Alders with opinions that I reconsider putting this honoring Resolution forward and a process for removing one’s name from the Resolution is available,” she wrote. “Some contacts I questioned due to the lack of civility extended to me as a fellow elected official.”
Koval acknowledged he had been unhappy with the council’s decision not to hire more police and disappointed at what he perceived as its lack of support for his department but on Monday said he was “not anxious to stir the pot” by revisiting those issues.
Resolutions honoring longtime city employees are common, typically unanimously supported and don’t generally spark controversy. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and 15 of the council’s 20 members are listed as sponsors of Harrington-McKinney’s resolution, which would still need a formal motion from Harrington-McKinney at Tuesday’s council meeting to be tabled.
Madison police drew criticism from some council and community members amid a string of fatal police shootings between 2012 and 2016, and Koval himself warned the council in a June 2016 blog post that “you are being watched” and declared, “I am going to push back hard when MPD is constantly used as a political punching bag and you are nowhere to be found.”
Harrington-McKinney’s resolution honors Koval for solidifying the police department’s “reputation as a national leader in hiring and promoting women and people of color,” overseeing “efforts to reduce reliance on the criminal justice system and implement restorative justice initiatives” and opening a Midtown District police station, among other accomplishments.
Ald. Samba Baldeh, 17th District, who traded barbs with Koval in the wake of his June 2016 blog post, said he agreed to be listed as a sponsor of the resolution because elected officials can disagree with city staff on policy but still honor their service.
“There was nothing wrong with saying, ‘Thank you for what you did,’” he said.