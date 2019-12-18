Ron Kind votes to impeach Donald Trump; fellow House members also vote along party lines

Anthony Chergosky, an assistant professor of political science with UW-La Crosse, said an impeachment vote forces Kind, who has trended more moderate than other congressional Democrats, to weigh in on what has become an intensely partisan issue.

"It puts him in a tough spot," Chergosky said. "About half the district is going to be mad at him regardless of what he chooses."

However, Joe Heim, emeritus professor of political science with UW-La Crosse, said voters in the 3rd Congressional District are "not dyed in the wool members of their party."

"People here are a little more willing to split their tickets than other parts of the state," Heim said.

Chergosky added that Kind’s status as an incumbent and a lack of a high-profile GOP challenger should benefit him in 2020.

"If a Republican is going to win an election over Ron Kind, they’re going to have to win over voters who have supported him in the past and that is no easy task," Chergosky said. "I think Ron Kind is pretty safe."

Currently, Republicans Brandon Cook and Shannon Moats are vying for Kind’s seat.

"Even some conservatives, who may not be Trump conservatives, like what he does," said Michael Smuksta, chairman of the La Crosse County Democratic Party. "If he’s the nominee coming out of the primary facing a Republican, my bet is the voters in this district are not going to replace a Democrat with a Republican."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.