Ron Johnson's Senate hearing elevates baseless claims of election fraud

There was no testimony from state or local election officials who conducted extensive checks to ensure the accuracy of the election before certifying the results. Those officials have said there was no indication of any widespread fraud.

Democrats did solicit the testimony of Christopher Krebs, who led the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency until he was fired by Trump in a Nov. 17 tweet. Under Krebs, the agency operated a "rumor control" webpage that debunked some of the conspiracy theories being perpetuated by Trump and his allies.

Under questioning, Krebs acknowledged that some of his staff had been approached about making changes to the webpage but none was made and he said voting systems were secure in the 2020 election.

"I'm seeing these reports, that are factually inaccurate, continue to be promoted," Krebs said. "We have to stop this. It's undermining confidence in democracy."

Attorney General William Barr has similarly addressed the baseless claims of criminal fraud, telling The Associated Press earlier this month that there had been no indication of fraud on the level that could change the outcome of the election. On Tuesday, Trump announced Barr would leave his post by the Christmas holiday after the president publicly expressed his frustration over the comments.