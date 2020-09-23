Ron Johnson's Senate committee report on Joe Biden's son alleges conflict of interest

"What the Chairmen discovered during the course of this investigation is that the Obama administration knew that Hunter Biden's position on Burisma's board was problematic and did interfere in the efficient execution of policy with respect to Ukraine," the report says.

"Moreover, this investigation has illustrated the extent to which officials within the Obama administration ignored the glaring warning signs when the vice president's son joined the board of a company owned by a corrupt Ukrainian oligarch," it adds.

Even so, the Republican senators acknowledge that the extent to which Hunter Biden's role on the board affected Ukraine policy is "unclear," and the report does not describe how, if at all, specific policy decisions were influenced by Biden's position.

Notably, the report makes limited mention of the claim by Trump and some supporters that Biden pressured Ukraine to fire its top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, as a way to stymie an investigation into Burisma's owner. The allegations were central to the impeachment case against Trump after he asked Ukraine's president in a telephone call last year to investigate the Bidens.

The report includes only six references, including in footnotes, to Shokin and does not expose new information about any role Biden may have had in his ouster.