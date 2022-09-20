Ron Johnson undecided on legislation designed to prevent overturning elections

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is undecided on whether he'll support a bipartisan measure aimed at preventing future elections from being overturned, his spokesperson said.

The newly released proposal seeks to patch up purported flaws in the Electoral Count Act, a law former President Donald Trump sought to exploit to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Asked whether the Oshkosh Republican planned to support the proposed bill, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said, "The senator has previously expressed openness to looking at proposals for reform of the (Electoral Count Act), and he will do so."

The legislation would clarify that a vice president has no authority to reject a state's electoral results, something Trump unsuccessfully tried to get then-Vice President Mike Pence to do on Jan. 6, 2021. The measure would also increase the threshold for members of Congress to object to certifying slates of electors, from one member of each chamber to one-third of the U.S. House or Senate.

In the run-up to the congressional vote certification on Jan. 6, 2021, Johnson indicated he would object to the certification of electors in key states President Joe Biden won. But he changed course after the assault on the Capitol and voted to certify key swing states whose results Republicans were trying to discredit.

The legislators proposing the measure — Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif. — are members of the committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

The proposal is "intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed," Cheney and Lofgren wrote in a Wall Street Journal column Sunday.

The bill would also clarify that there's only one legal slate of electors from each state. That provision comes after Trump officials sought to send competing slates of electors to Congress in an effort to delay certification of Biden's win.

The committee investigating the insurrection revealed text messages showing Johnson's aide tried to hand a member of Pence's staff official-looking documents falsely affirming Trump won Wisconsin and Michigan as Pence prepared to affirm Biden's electoral victory on Jan. 6, 2021. That text conversation came just after a lawyer representing Trump asked the Oshkosh Republican to deliver the fake slate of electors to Pence, according to text messages released by the conservative outlet Just the News. Johnson later called that lawyer, former Dane County Circuit Court Judge James Troupis, a victim of the "radical left."

Wisconsin's fake electors, Troupis and another attorney are defendants in an ongoing lawsuit alleging they broke several criminal and civil laws in their effort to send a fake slate of electors to Congress.

The House could vote on the legislation as soon as this week. It's unlikely that the U.S. Senate will vote on the measure this month.