Ron Johnson to oppose U.S. attorney nominee, calling her a 'political partisan'

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson will not support a Madison-based attorney's nomination to become a federal prosecutor in Wisconsin after initially recommending her because of the political partisanship she displayed in since-deleted tweets, Johnson said Tuesday.

Tweets from a since-deleted account appear to show attorney Sopen Shah — whom President Joe Biden nominated to become the U.S. Attorney for the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Wisconsin — referring to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection as "terrorism."

Additionally, they show Shah saying voters will teach Johnson about accountability after he reportedly said former President Donald Trump and Republican members of Congress who rejected states' results from the 2020 election weren't responsible for the Capitol violence.

Explaining his decision not to support Shah, Johnson said, "political partisans who are incapable of administering justice equally" contributed to a two-tiered justice system benefiting Democrats, according to a Tuesday statement.

Citing the tweets' content, Johnson said, "Shah demonstrated she would be yet another political partisan within our justice system. As a result, I will not support her nomination.”

Under the blue slip process, the U.S. Senate typically doesn't take action on nominees who aren't supported by both senators in the state where the nominee would serve. In this case, Johnson's withdrawal of support strongly diminishes Shah's chance of being confirmed as a federal attorney.

Shah did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Oshkosh Republican and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, recommended Shah to the White House after the bipartisan Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission recommended Shah to them.

"Sopen Shah is extremely well qualified to serve as U.S. Attorney," Baldwin said in a Tuesday statement. "Last year, Senator Johnson and I recommended her to the White House and now he is once again obstructing his own recommendation to the President."

"Senator Johnson is disrespecting the work of our Nominating Commission and abusing the Senate’s Blue Slip process to play his own personal politics about the 2020 election that Trump lost," Baldwin continued.

Asked why Johnson recanted his support for Shah, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said Johnson's office wasn't aware of the tweets when he recommended her.

"Ms. Shah deleted her Twitter at some point, so we only recently learned about these tweets and once we did the senator expressed his opposition," Henning said.

Shah's tweets

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court rejected one of Trump's bids to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results, Shah posted on Twitter, "I'm back on Twitter after eight(!) years away for this. Every seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court counts."

When rioters stormed the Capitol less than one month later, on Jan. 6, 2021, Shah copied a post detailing one person being shot inside the building and Trump supporters continuing to storm the area and said, "THIS IS TERRORISM."

After Johnson reportedly said neither Trump nor the politicians objecting to certifying state election results were responsible for the Capitol violence, Shah tweeted, "Wisconsin will teach him a thing or two about accountability come 2022…"

Johnson has downplayed the Capitol insurrection. He also said "fake Trump protesters" were among a group who planned the riot, though he later walked back his statement to the New York Times.

Other tweets Henning shared with the Wisconsin State Journal show Shah saying she's confident Johnson doesn't know how the law works and tagging Democrats in the post and critiquing Republicans for "using the women and girls in their families as scapegoats to avoid/deflect responsibility."

Shah is a 2015 graduate of Yale Law School and currently works in the Madison office of the law firm of Perkins Coie, where she specializes in business litigation and in appeals, issues and strategy, according to the firm’s website. She recently represented the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin in a voting case which, in a span of three weeks, went from U.S. District Court in Madison to the U.S. Supreme Court.