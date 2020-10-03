 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19
0 comments
breaking top story

Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ron Johnson 'Hope' ad
Campaign ad screenshot

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced Saturday he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, several aides and two other Republican U.S. senators, Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Mike Lee, of Utah, announced they had tested positive for the illness, which has infected more than 7 million Americans and killed more than 200,000.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14, his office said in a statement.

He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive.

After learning of the exposure, Johnson was tested Friday afternoon and the test came back positive.

"Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms," his office said. "He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor."

The statement also said most staff in the senator’s Washington office have been working remotely and will go all-virtual for the immediate future.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case
Crime

Wisconsin Supreme Court to weigh in on absentee ballot case

A federal appeals court on Friday asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to essentially determine whether the Republican-controlled Legislature has standing to challenge a federal court ruling that extends the period that absentee ballots can be counted in the battleground state until Nov. 9, six days after the election.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics