Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson announced Saturday he has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, several aides and two other Republican U.S. senators, Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Mike Lee, of Utah, announced they had tested positive for the illness, which has infected more than 7 million Americans and killed more than 200,000.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14, his office said in a statement.

He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time.

He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive.

After learning of the exposure, Johnson was tested Friday afternoon and the test came back positive.

"Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms," his office said. "He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor."

The statement also said most staff in the senator’s Washington office have been working remotely and will go all-virtual for the immediate future.