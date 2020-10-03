 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 following fundraising event
0 comments
breaking top story

Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 following fundraising event

{{featured_button_text}}
Ron Johnson 'Hope' ad
Campaign ad screenshot

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson attended a GOP fundraising event in Ozaukee County on Friday while awaiting results from a COVID-19 test that later came back positive.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said he received a "precautionary" COVID-19 test before the Republican Party of Ozaukee County's Oktoberfest dinner in Mequon on Friday. On the drive home, Johnson was informed that he had tested positive.

Johnson said his physician believes he contracted the virus from his chief of staff, but added he doesn't know for certain.

"I still haven't developed any symptoms," Johnson said. "I feel fine. I feel completely normal."

The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, several aides and two other Republican U.S. senators, Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Mike Lee, of Utah, announced they had tested positive for the illness, which has infected more than 7 million Americans and killed more than 200,000.

Asked why he didn't self-isolate while he awaited the results of the test, Johnson said he didn't feel that was necessary as he "was going in there symptom-free."

“This was strictly a precautionary test, as I have done multiple times over the last few weeks — going to the White House, going to the Oval Office, being in Air Force One," Johnson said. "This is the exact same thing. I’ve never quarantined after a test, there’s no reason to do so, because I’m not sick. I have no symptoms. I certainly did not anticipate testing positive so there was no reason to quarantine."

Johnson added he "didn't think anybody was in any particular danger" at the event.

Other speakers at the Mequon fundraising event included U.S. Rep. Glenn Grothman, state Sen, Duey Strobel, R-Saukville, and Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, and state Reps. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown, and Jim Ott, R-Mequon.

Johnson said he wore a mask and only removed it when he spoke at Friday's fundraiser. He said he took precautions to distance from others at the event, which he said he planned to be his last gathering until the U.S. Senate votes on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I certainly let people know why I was being so distant," Johnson said. "It's not because I'm not because I'm a primadonna, but I felt it was very important that stayed in a position where I can take that very important vote … it was on the drive back that I got the call that I was positive."

Senate Republicans have canceled legislative work until Oct. 19, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement Saturday that confirmation hearings for Barrett are still on.

On Friday, state Rep. Scott Allen, R-Village of Waukesh, told the Waukesha Freeman he too had tested positive for COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It started with fatigue and a sore throat for me,” he told the Freeman. “I got symptoms and I thought it was best to get a test.”

Allen told the Freeman he had the test on Saturday and received results Sunday.

On Saturday, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, tweeted that "given the outbreak in the Senate," she received a COVID-19 test on Friday and tested negative.

"I am sorry to hear that a number of my colleagues have tested positive for #COVID19, including Senator Johnson," Baldwin tweeted. "I wish them all a healthy recovery as they quarantine to protect others and get better."

The news that Johnson and Allen have tested positive comes one day after GOP leaders in the state Legislature filed a motion in support of a lawsuit seeking to strike down a statewide mask order extended last month by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Asked about the message such a lawsuit sends, Johnson said he does not support a statewide mask requirement.

"I’m not in favor of mask mandates, I think that’s up to individuals to be responsible," Johnson said. "The jury is out I think they’re helpful, but it’s certainly not a panacea, it’s not a cure-all."

Last week, conservative legal group Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, asked the Polk County Circuit Court to halt enforcement of both the public health emergency declaration Evers made on July 30 and extended on Sept. 22, as well as the statewide mask mandate. A hearing on the case is scheduled for Monday.

Johnson said he has self-quarantined on two previous occasions after being exposed to someone who had tested positive. One of those instances occurred on Sept. 14, his office said in a statement.

He stayed in quarantine for 14 days without developing symptoms and tested negative twice during that time. He returned to Washington on Sept. 29 and shortly after was exposed to an individual who has since tested positive.

"Senator Johnson feels healthy and is not experiencing symptoms," his office said. "He will remain isolated until given the all-clear by his doctor."

The statement also said most staff in the senator’s Washington office have been working remotely and will go all-virtual for the immediate future.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics