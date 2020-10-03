Ron Johnson tests positive for COVID-19 following fundraising event

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson attended a GOP fundraising event in Ozaukee County on Friday while awaiting results from a COVID-19 test that later came back positive.

Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, said he received a "precautionary" COVID-19 test before the Republican Party of Ozaukee County's Oktoberfest dinner in Mequon on Friday. On the drive home, Johnson was informed that he had tested positive.

Johnson said his physician believes he contracted the virus from his chief of staff, but added he doesn't know for certain.

"I still haven't developed any symptoms," Johnson said. "I feel fine. I feel completely normal."

The announcement comes a day after President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, several aides and two other Republican U.S. senators, Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, and Mike Lee, of Utah, announced they had tested positive for the illness, which has infected more than 7 million Americans and killed more than 200,000.

Asked why he didn't self-isolate while he awaited the results of the test, Johnson said he didn't feel that was necessary as he "was going in there symptom-free."