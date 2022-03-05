 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ron Johnson, Tammy Baldwin move to end gray wolf protections

Gray wolf

A gray wolf at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minnesota. 

 ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's two U.S. senators are moving to end protections for gray wolves across most of the United States.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Republican Ron Johnson and Democrat Tammy Baldwin introduced a bill earlier this week to remove protections for the wolf. Wyoming's two Republican U.S. senators, Cynthia Lummis and John Barrasso, have joined them.

The bill comes after a federal judge in California last month ordered protections be restored for wolves across most of the U.S. after the Trump administration removed them from the endangered species list. Re-listing wolves on the list effectively banned any wolf hunting or trapping seasons and prohibited farmers and ranchers from killing wolves preying on livestock.

Johnson said in a statement that Wisconsin residents should have a say in wolf management. Baldwin issued a statement saying she believes the wolf population is strong and federal officials should let the state manage the animal. 

