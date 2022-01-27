Ron Johnson speaks out against federal spending, 'indoctrinating' children

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson rallied against more federal government programs and spending to cushion parents in need of child care Thursday as the national debt rose above $29 trillion and the inflation rate increase hit the highest point in the last 40 years.
Johnson, R-Oshkosh, also said it shouldn't be controversial to worry about "the federal government wanting to take greater control over your children," amid the increased national debate around teaching about systemic racism in schools.
"What, does the federal government want to start indoctrinating our children even earlier?" he said.
His comments came after a Wednesday interview with the La Crosse station WKBT in which he said he has "never really felt it was society’s responsibility to take care of other people’s children," as the Supreme Court is considering whether to overturn Roe v. Wade.
His comments refer to a subsidy for child care supported by Democrats and included in President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, which is currently stalled.
"Who do you think inflation hurts the most? Parents struggling to pay the bills to raise their children," Johnson said at a Madison media availability Thursday.
Johnson announced his reelection run Jan. 9, making him one of the several Republican swing state candidates whose candidacy will be critical to the GOP’s fight to retake the Senate.
Johnson will face one of a crowded field of Democrats headed by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry and Outagamie County executive Tom Nelson, all of whom have been eager to take on an incumbent they say is out of touch with average voters, is beholden to Trump and has embarrassed the state with baseless claims about the election and combatting COVID-19.
Johnson is no stranger to controversy, and his statements often stray from fact.
On Monday, Johnson convened a group of doctors and scientists who have been criticized for spreading COVID-19 misinformation to “get a second opinion” on the health issues facing Americans because of the pandemic. At the panel, he and other panelists said several misinformative statements, which the Wisconsin State Journal fact checked.
In the past, Johnson has said that Listerine could treat COVID-19 and that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, overhyped the COVID-19 pandemic and “did the exact same thing with AIDS.”
