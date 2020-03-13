Ron Johnson, Scott Walker possibly exposed to COVID-19 coronavirus

Two prominent Wisconsin Republicans may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, and former Gov. Scott Walker either met or were in close proximity to people who recently tested positive for COVID-19, the virus originating in Wuhan, China that has rapidly spread around the globe.

A Johnson spokesman said the senator, who is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee, met March 2 with a member of the Spanish parliament who has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Senator Johnson is consulting with doctors about the need to self-quarantine, but he feels healthy and well," spokesman Aaren Johnson said.

Walker was supposed to give a speech on Friday to the Teton County GOP in Wyoming but is reportedly in voluntary self-quarantine. The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported on Wednesday that Walker attended the Conservative Political Action Conference where an attendee who came into contact with several high-profile politicians, including Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, was confirmed to have COVID-19.