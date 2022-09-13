Ron Johnson says states should decide abortion laws after GOP senator proposes 15-week federal ban

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said abortion is an issue best left to the states after being asked whether he supported a new measure proposing a 15-week national abortion ban.

The Oshkosh Republican said on Tuesday that abortion should be decided by "we the people" in the 50 states, according to a CNN reporter.

"As the senator has said many times he believes this is a profound moral issue and agrees with the Dobbs decision to allow the democratic process to unfold in each state to determine at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life," Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said in a statement.

Henning didn't clarify whether Johnson would definitively support or oppose the measure.

The proposed legislation, which almost certainly won't receive a vote in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate, includes exceptions for incest, rape and risks to the mother's life and health. The measure would leave intact stricter state prohibitions than the proposed ban, while requiring states with more permissive abortion laws to adhere to the 15-week requirement.

In Wisconsin, an ongoing lawsuit is likely to determine whether the state's 1849 near-complete abortion ban became active after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. In the meantime, abortion clinics have stopped providing services in the state.

In May, Henning said Johnson "has always felt that this issue is best decided by the people on a state-by-state basis."

But the Oshkosh Republican cosponsored six 20-week federal abortion ban proposals introduced between 2013 and 2021. In late August, Johnson said states should decide the issue but added that Congress could eventually decide the limit, according to the Washington County Daily News.

The measures Johnson supported all preceded the U.S. Supreme Court decision that "returned the issue to the states," Henning said.

Still, Democratic U.S. Senate nominee and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' campaign appears doubtful that Johnson would oppose future federal abortion restrictions.

“Ron Johnson’s record has made it clear: A vote for Ron Johnson is a vote for a federal abortion ban," Barnes spokesperson Maddy McDaniel said in a statement.

The legislation introduced by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Tuesday appeared to have divided congressional Republicans, who have varying opinions on the proper limit for federal abortion bans or whether Congress should decide the issue at all, according to multiple reports.

"No one wants Lindsey Graham making personal, health care decisions for women in America," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, said on Twitter.