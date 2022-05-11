Ron Johnson says overturning Roe v. Wade might be 'messy' but won't be 'that big a change'

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said he doesn't expect abortion to be an issue in his campaign and said if Roe v. Wade is overturned "it's not going to be that big a change" in Wisconsin despite a law on the books that would ban abortion in almost every instance.
“It might be a little messy for some people, but abortion is not going away,” he told the Wall Street Journal, adding that people can still drive to Illinois for an abortion if Roe is overturned.
Johnson told the newspaper he's not sure that the Wisconsin law banning abortions in every instance except to save the mother's life would actually go into effect. That stance is consistent with legal experts on both sides who expect a bevy of legal challenges on Wisconsin's abortion bans if Roe is overturned.
But in any case, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said they would stop providing abortions in the state unless it was determined Wisconsin's abortion ban couldn't be enforced. An abortion provider told the Wisconsin State Journal that he and other abortion providers already discussed starting a clinic in northern Illinois that could cater to Wisconsinites.
Johnson's reassurance that people can still seek abortions contrasts with the views of Republican gubernatorial candidates who have all stood against people getting abortions. But unlike the gubernatorial candidates, Johnson doesn't have to compete against fellow Republicans in a primary contest and is instead eyeing a general election in the closely divided state.
“Primary voters are always folks more intensely interested in politics (and) more intensely partisan," Marquette Law School Director Charles Franklin said in an interview last week. "But they also are usually also more ideologically in the camp of their party.”
Johnson's statements that abortion isn't "going to be the big political issue everybody thinks it is, because it’s not going to be that big a change" drew pushback from Democrats.
Black and Latino Wisconsinites have higher rates of living in poverty than white Wisconsinites, according to UW-Madison researchers who found the Black poverty rate was 2.5 times higher than the overall Wisconsin poverty rate. Additionally, the CDC reports Black and Latino women are far more likely to obtain abortions than white women.
"People will lose their lives under Wisconsin's abortion ban and all Ron Johnson has to say is that 'it might be a little messy'?" Lauren Chou, spokesperson for Democratic Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes' U.S. Senate campaign, said in a statement.
Sarah Abel, the spokesperson for state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski's U.S. Senate campaign, said abortion is already an issue for Johnson and referred to an ad Godlewski ran blasting Johnson in the wake of the leaked draft showing the U.S. Supreme Court poised to overturn Roe.
"I would give Ron Johnson credit for admitting that the reproductive freedom of women is not an issue for him, except that's a lie. Abortion has always been a big part of his record," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson said. "This was evident when he said that the leaked abominable Alito opinion was 'well-written.'"
Nelson said Wisconsin's ban first passed in 1849 "that treats women as sub-humans will certainly cause women to die -- particularly low-income women, rape victims, incest victims, while wealthy women can jet set anywhere to get their abortions."
"'Messy' is when you spill a glass a milk," Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Alex Lasry said. "Stripping away women’s freedom and constitutional right to make their own personal decisions about their body, their health care, and their family is not 'messy.'"
The Oshkosh Republican has supported federal abortion bans in the past and praised the leaked Roe draft opinion but said the matter is best be handled by each state. Still, the Oshkosh Republican's spokesperson, Alexa Henning, would not clarify whether Johnson would support a federal ban.
"The reality is there is no consensus on passing federal legislation, nor will there be without the process first playing out in the states," she said in a statement. "The Senator has always felt that this issue is best decided by the people on a state-by-state basis."
Last week, Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he expects Wisconsin's abortion ban first passed in 1849 wouldn't last long if Roe is overturned, saying the democratic process would set forth something else. That's unlikely with a Republican-majority Legislature and would be less likely if a Republican gubernatorial candidate, all of whom are in favor of complete or near-complete abortion bans, gets elected in November.
Johnson supported a federal 20-week abortion ban with exceptions for rape, incest or threat to the life of the mother. He also signed onto the U.S. Supreme Court brief in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization — the case poised to trigger the court overturning Roe — to uphold Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban. The Mississippi law has exceptions for medical emergencies or “a severe fetal abnormality.”
"Roe v. Wade delayed a democratic resolution to the profound moral question of abortion for 50 years," Henning said in a statement.
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Businessman Tim Michels, a late addition to the governor's race, applauded the majority draft and said he has been praying for Roe to be overturned.
“I am pro-life. It is fundamental to who I am, which is driven by my faith," Michels said in a statement. "Every life is precious, and as governor, I will work with the Legislature to ensure the lives of the most vulnerable are protected. I believe whenever possible, we should always come down on the side of life.”
Michels' campaign said he supports exceptions for when the mother's life is in danger but not for rape or incest.
Where Wisconsin's top 10 gubernatorial and U.S. Senate candidates stand on abortion
Six months out from the November election, Republican and Democratic senatorial and gubernatorial candidates could hardly differ more on abortion policy.
Mandela Barnes
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is the Democratic U.S. Senate frontrunner according to the Marquette Law School Poll, called for nationwide abortion protections and the abolition of the filibuster to achieve that goal.
“I firmly believe in every woman’s right to make decisions about her own body," he said in a statement. "Politicians have no right to put restrictions on that decision."
Barnes said he would vote in favor of the Women's Health Protection Act, the leading effort to codify the right to an abortion nationwide.
The measure would permit abortions any time before fetal viability and after viability as long as the pregnancy could pose a risk to the pregnant patient's life or health.
Alex Lasry
Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry also said he supports Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin's Women's Health Protection Act.
Speaking from the U.S. Supreme Court the night the majority draft opinion came out, Lasry warned such a decision would lead to an almost complete abortion ban in Wisconsin.
Polling second in the Democratic Senate primary according to the Marquette poll, Lasry said he supports the proposal that guarantees "a pregnant person’s right to access an abortion — and the right of an abortion provider to deliver these abortion services — free from medically unnecessary restrictions that interfere with a patient’s individual choice or the provider-patient relationship."
Sarah Godlewski
State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, the only female top-tier Senate candidate, campaigned on codifying Roe before the leaked draft opinion made national headlines.
She "opposes abortion restrictions that endanger or punish women," Godlewski spokesperson Sarah Abel said in a statement. She has also expressed support for the Women's Health Protection Act.
After the leak, Godlewski expressed frustration at Democrats' fruitless attempts to codify Roe and ran an ad blasting Johnson for supporting reversing a case that guaranteed abortion protections nationwide for nearly 50 years.
"Sarah believes these personal and complicated decisions should be left to women and their doctors," Abel said.
Tom Nelson
Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson said he would vote to eliminate the filibuster and codify Roe if he were a U.S. senator after Politico broke the news about the leaked draft.
"A woman's right to choose is absolute. I trust women to make their own medical decisions," the Democratic Senate candidate said in a statement. "I have a 100% NARAL and Planned Parenthood voting record over three terms (2005-11) in the state Assembly — no one else in the field can match that."
Saying reproductive rights were on the ballot in November, Nelson also said he favors expanding the U.S. Supreme Court. Conservative justices currently hold a 6-3 majority on the court.
After the leak, Nelson said, "The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”
Gov. Tony Evers
RUTHIE HAUGE, THE CAPITAL TIMES
Soon after the Roe leak made national headlines, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers led a coalition of 17 governors across the country calling on Congress to pass Baldwin's Women’s Health Protection Act.
Still on the books but unenforceable since Roe, a resumption of the state ban would swamp Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ efforts to stand as a bulwark between the Republican-controlled Legislature and a full-fledged abortion ban.
Still, he said he "will fight every day" for access to abortion and reproductive rights as long as he is governor.
Rebecca Kleefisch
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, whom the Marquette poll shows is the clear Republican frontrunner in the gubernatorial race, said she supports Wisconsin's law that bans abortion in almost every instance except for when the mother's life is at risk.
Asked during a Fox6 interview whether she would support additional exceptions for rape and incest, Kleefisch said she wouldn't because she doesn't "think it’s the baby’s fault how the baby is conceived."
She also said she hoped and prayed for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe. In the past, Kleefisch said she would support a bill banning abortions after doctors can detect a fetal heartbeat.
Kevin Nicholson debate
SCOTT BAUER, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Management consultant and Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson has called himself "100% pro-life" and said he prays Roe gets overturned.
While he once supported abortion rights, Nicholson said in a survey that he would ban abortions in all cases.
"I’m honored to be the only candidate for governor endorsed by both Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action PAC," he said in a statement.
As governor, Nicholson said he would "(end) state funding of Planned Parenthood and (support) existing pregnancy resource centers around our state."
Timothy Ramthun
RUTHIE HAUGE
State Rep. Tim Ramthun, R-Campbellsport, who is running for governor, also has called himself "100% pro-life."
Ramthun and Nicholson are the only two gubernatorial candidates endorsed by Pro-Life Wisconsin, a group that opposes abortion ban exceptions for rape, incest or the life and health of the mother.
He also voted against a package of anti-abortion legislation because they contained exceptions for when abortion would be permitted.
"A child should never suffer for the sins of their mothers or fathers, and all life is sacred," he said in a statement.
Tim Michels
ALEXANDER SHUR, STATE JOURNAL
Businessman Tim Michels, a late addition to the governor's race, applauded the majority draft and said he has been praying for Roe to be overturned.
“I am pro-life. It is fundamental to who I am, which is driven by my faith," Michels said in a statement. "Every life is precious, and as governor, I will work with the Legislature to ensure the lives of the most vulnerable are protected. I believe whenever possible, we should always come down on the side of life.”
Michels' campaign said he supports exceptions for when the mother's life is in danger but not for rape or incest.
