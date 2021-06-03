Ron Johnson says he's still undecided on re-election bid

As the 2022 midterms come into focus, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is saying he's still undecided on whether to run for re-election and is unlikely to make a decision anytime in the near term.

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, told a Milwaukee Press Club and WisPolitics.com media panel Thursday he doesn't feel any pressure to make a decision on running for a third term, despite former President Donald Trump already endorsing him in April, telling him to "run, Ron, run" in a statement from the former president's Save America PAC.

"I think I have plenty of time," Johnson said. "These campaigns are way too long, they spend way too much money, and so I think I’m doing the Wisconsin public a favor. I’m actually probably doing anybody who might want to run for this seat a favor, too, just kind of delaying this whole campaign."

Johnson continues to fundraise despite holding off on a decision, raising more than half a million dollars in the first three months of year.

Several Democrats have already lined up to vie for the seat, including Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino; Alex Lasry, a businessman who is currently on leave from his executive position at the Milwaukee Bucks, which his father co-owns; and state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee.