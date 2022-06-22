Ron Johnson says he doesn't back bipartisan gun control legislation because of red flag law grants

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said on Wednesday he will not support a gun control measure that a bipartisan group of lawmakers are heralding as the most effective of its kind in decades because it includes grants for a program Johnson says erodes Second Amendment protections.

“This bill provides resources to states to adopt red flag laws without requiring sufficient due process to those accused - thereby eroding 2nd amendment protections. I simply cannot support it," he said in a statement.

Johnson on Tuesday evening voted against advancing the legislation, which also enhances background checks for gun buyers under 21, includes new federal gun-trafficking offenses and expands an existing law preventing people convicted of domestic abuse from owning a gun. Fourteen Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, which passed 64-34, including some who claimed the legislation left alone the Second Amendment.

"Our colleagues have put together a commonsense package of popular steps that will help make these horrifying incidents less likely while fully upholding the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens," said U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the senate's highest ranking Republican.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, of Madison, also voted in favor of advancing the measure.

"I stand on the side of taking action and this is a positive step forward that can help protect people from gun violence, help reduce mass shootings, and help save lives," Baldwin said in a statement.

Under the proposed legislation, a federal Department of Justice grant program would be expanded to include funding for red flag laws as well as drug courts, mental health courts and veterans courts. Under red flag laws, courts can temporarily remove guns from people that law enforcement or others deem risky to themselves or others.

The red flag law program is explicitly structured in the legislation to avoid violating the U.S. Constitution.

The program, the bill text states, must include "pre-deprivation and post-deprivation due process rights that prevent any violation or infringement of the Constitution of the United States."

Johnson's reasoning is similar to Republican state lawmakers who rejected a special session by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to pass red flag laws as well as universal background checks in 2019. Republican leaders called the bills an infringement on Second Amendment rights and ended the special session just seconds after it began.

Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. Senate rejected Johnson's effort last month to codify the Federal Clearinghouse on School Safety into law. That measure called for the clearinghouse to include information about threat prevention, preparedness, protection, mitigation, incident response and recovery.

"It's a good idea," Johnson said at the time. "It could save lives. It is an action, when people are calling for action following this tragedy."

But Democratic U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer blocked action on the bill, saying he would focus instead on a measure that would authorize federal agencies to monitor, analyze, investigate and prosecute domestic terrorists. Republicans subsequently blocked that measure.

