Ron Johnson says Donald Trump deserves multiple Nobel Peace prizes

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Monday that President Donald Trump deserves to win more than one Nobel Peace Prize for his "leadership" and "brilliant negotiating strategy" in foreign diplomacy and reaching peace agreements.

"I know the president's been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize," Johnson said during an online conference call with Republican supporters. "He should win at least one of them."

Johnson noted Trump's signing of an economic normalization deal with Serbia and Kosovo this month.

"It's President Trump, his leadership, his brilliant negotiating strategy that brought those sides together to help bring stability to the Balkans," Johnson said.

Johnson also noted peace deals the U.S. reached between Israel and Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates that is to be signed this week at the White House.

An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker last week nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in the Middle East.