U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is ridiculing President Donald Trump's proposed $12 billion aid package for farmers hit by the administration's escalating global trade war as a "Soviet type of economy."
Trump on Tuesday unveiled a $12 billion aid proposal focused on Midwest soybean producers who have been hurt by the trade war with China.
Johnson was not impressed, according to an interview with Politico. The report quotes Johnson and other Senate Republicans saying the Trump administration plan is the antithesis of "conservative free-trade orthodoxy."
“This is becoming more and more like a Soviet-type of economy here: Commissars deciding who’s going to be granted waivers, commissars in the administration figuring out how they’re going to sprinkle around benefits,” Johnson said. “I’m very exasperated. This is serious.”
Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has emerged as a leading GOP free trader -- and thus a critic of Trump's tariffs on steel and aluminum imported to the U.S. They have led to retaliatory tariffs from key U.S. trade partners such as China, Canada, Mexico and the European Union, which are squeezing U.S. farmers that rely on those countries as export markets.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.