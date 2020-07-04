Ron Johnson reverses course on proposal to swap Columbus Day for Juneteenth holiday

The amendment was met with scorn from conservative commentators, including Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, who accused Johnson and Lankford of trying to delete “a celebration of the nation itself” before “moving on to the next item on the rioters’ list of demands.”

While protesters in recent weeks have pulled down statues of Columbus, including one outside the Minnesota Capitol, there has long been a push to replace the holiday with a recognition of the cultural contributions of native people killed and displaced by European colonists.

Johnson said he appreciates the value of commemorating emancipation, but objected to the estimated $600 million cost of an additional federal holiday, which he said would be offset by his new proposal.

Johnson’s office did not say how much the amendment would reduce paid leave for federal workers.

The Juneteenth bill, which has 51 sponsors in the Senate, was introduced after weeks of protests in Madison and nationwide in response to the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.