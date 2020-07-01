Ron Johnson proposes scrapping Columbus Day for Juneteenth holiday

Since Columbus Day falls on the second Monday of October, the proposal would add a summer federal holiday in exchange for one in the fall.

It's also a nod to a growing number of critics who complain that, rather than a day to celebrate, Columbus Day marks the savage colonization of the Americas, the start of the transatlantic slave trade and the deaths of millions of indigenous people from murder and disease.

Several states and localities — including Wisconsin last year with an executive order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers — have rebranded Columbus Day as Indigenous Peoples Day.

Juneteenth, or June 19, 1865, is the day slaves were freed in Texas, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, marking the end of slavery in the U.S. It is celebrated as a holiday in 47 states, including Wisconsin, as a state holiday, but a federal designation has never been enacted. In the midst of nationwide racial justice protests after the May 25 police killing of George Floyd, the holiday has gained increased attention.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who co-authored the Juneteenth bill with Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, called Johnson's proposal “problematic.”