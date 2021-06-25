Ron Johnson plans news conference to highlight rare COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Medical experts acknowledge serious side effects are rare, but do occur. For example, rare blood clots related to the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine have occurred in about 7 in 1 million women aged 18 to 49, and the rate in men is even lower.

So far, about 1,200 cases of heart inflammation have been reported after administration of about 300 million doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. However, not all of them have been verified.

Over 317 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The vaccine were evaluated in tens of thousands of participants in clinical trials, have been approved through the FDA's emergency use authorization and are subject to ongoing safety monitoring.

Nearly all deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. are now among unvaccinated people. An Associated Press report found only about 150 of the more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were in fully vaccinated people. That translates to about 0.8%, or five deaths per day on average.

