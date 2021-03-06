Ron Johnson: No decision on 2022 run, but leaving office is 'probably my preference now'

Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who has taken center stage this week in objecting to a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill, said he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll run for his seat in 2022, although he said keeping to his pledge to not seek a third term is “probably my preference now.”

Johnson, of Oshkosh, is openly considering a third term despite Democratic challengers already lining up to challenge him and his pronouncement while running for a second term in 2016 that it would be his last.

“That pledge is on my mind, it was my preference then, I would say it’s probably my preference now,” Johnson said during a Friday media call. “I’m happy to go home.”

But he added a big caveat.

“I think that pledge was based on the assumption we wouldn’t have Democrats in total control of government and we’re seeing what I would consider the devastating and harmful effects of Democrats’ total control just ramming things through,” he said.

Johnson told WTMJ radio Friday that he hasn’t made up his mind on a third term and doesn’t think he needs to decide anytime soon.