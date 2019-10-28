U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson reportedly met with a former Ukrainian official over the summer where the two discussed unsubstantiated claims Ukraine aided Hillary Clinton's 2016 bid for the presidency.
The previously undisclosed meeting, reported by the Washington Post, is the latest sign of the Oshkosh Republican's involvement in the Ukrainian saga that prompted an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The paper reported Johnson met in July with Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian diplomat, to discuss the unsubstantiated claim Telizhenko had circulated that the Democratic National Committee worked with the Ukrainian government to bolster Clinton's 2016 campaign by collecting incriminating information about Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, who was later convicted for multiple financial crimes.
Trump faces an investigation from House Democrats over allegedly using the office of the presidency to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and Biden’s son, Hunter.
Johnson, R-Oshkosh, earlier this month revealed he learned of a potential quid pro quo involving Trump from a top U.S. diplomat, but that the president denied any wrongdoing when Johnson confronted him about the matter.
Johnson reportedly learned from the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, that aid to Ukraine was tied to Trump’s request to have the Eastern European nation undertake investigations related to the 2016 U.S. elections.
The Wall Street Journal reported Johnson said he brought up the issue with Trump in an Aug. 31 phone call, in which the president rejected the idea he directed his staff to make military aid to Ukraine contingent on a new investigation by Ukraine.
Johnson said Trump had blocked him from telling Ukraine’s president that the military aid was forthcoming.
Johnson initially met with Trump in May to urge him to support Ukraine.
Telizhenko told the Washington Post he met with Johnson for at least a half hour on Capitol Hill and with Senate staff for another five hours. He said Johnson invited him to meet. The meeting purportedly occurred on July 11, according to a photograph taken of the two posted to Telizhenko's Facebook page.
That's about two weeks before Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump told him he wanted to do a "favor" and investigate Biden.
An anonymous source close to Johnson told the paper staff for one of his committees met with the former Ukrainian diplomat, but declined to discuss Johnson's involvement.
Johnson has increasingly spoken in support of Trump as the Oshkosh Republican's role in the Ukrainian saga has emerged. Earlier this month Johnson took to national television to express his sympathy for Trump amid the impeachment inquiry and denounce the CIA and FBI for somehow being involved in trying to undermine Trump ahead of the 2016 election.