Ron Johnson exposed to COVID-19, won't attend Donald Trump rally in Mosinee
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was exposed to COVID-19 on Monday and won't be attending President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Mosinee Thursday evening. 

A Johnson spokesman said Johnson was informed Thursday he was exposed to someone on Monday who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, but is experiencing no symptoms. 

He took a COVID-19 test late Wednesday because he was supposed to travel with the president, and tested negative. 

Still, Johnson plans to quarantine until Sept. 29. 

"Sen. Johnson will not be traveling with the President or attending the event in Mosinee tonight," Johnson spokesman Ben Voelkel said in a statement. 

Trump's Mosinee rally is the second time this month the president has visited the state. He visited Kenosha Sept. 1. 

