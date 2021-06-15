 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ron Johnson ends objection to making Juneteenth federal holiday
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Ron Johnson ends objection to making Juneteenth federal holiday

  • 0

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday ended his objection to making Juneteenth a federal paid holiday, a year after he put a stop to a bipartisan effort last summer to do so. 

"While it still seems strange that having taxpayers provide federal employees paid time off is now required to celebrate the end of slavery, it is clear that there is no appetite in Congress to further discuss the matter," Johnson said regarding a proposal to make June 19, the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., a federal holiday. "Therefore, I do not intend to object."

Wisconsin State Journal sports reporters Jim Polzin and Todd Milewski reflect after an event to name Chris McIntosh the next University of Wisconsin athletic director on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Kohl Center.

Johnson lifting his objection could potentially pave the way for the Senate to pass the measure by unanimous consent in the near future, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has apparently already requested, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, who also supports the measure. 

Last July, Johnson, R-Oshkosh, was the only Republican to object to a bipartisan proposal from U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ed Markey to pass by unanimous consent a measure making Juneteenth a federal paid holiday. At the time, Johnson said that while he favored celebrating the end of slavery, he would not support adding another paid day off for federal workers, and wanted more debate. Specifically, Johnson had said discussions at the time about the measure left out the fact that it would give federal workers a paid day off "that the rest of Americans have to pay for."

His statement indicated there isn't interest from lawmakers to offset the cost of the potential new holiday. 

Amid the negotiations last year, Johnson and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, had planned to introduce a measure to reduce paid leave time for federal employees in order to offset the costs of the proposed additional holiday. He had also floated swapping Columbus day for Juneteenth as a paid holiday.

According to Johnson, making Juneteenth a federal paid holiday for 2 million or so federal employees would cost around $600 million per year. Johnson said he "strongly" supports celebrating Emancipation. 

"Resolutions recognizing the significance of, and celebrating, Juneteenth have unanimously passed with my support in Congress every year I’ve been a U.S. Senator," Johnson said. 

Echoing Schumer, Cornyn told the Huffington Post on Tuesday there would likely be a request for unanimous consent this week to pass the measure. Still, other lawmakers could object and derail the process.

Baldwin said she looks forward to the measure passing the Senate. 

"The celebration of Juneteenth Independence Day is an important part of our country’s history and this observance offers the hopefulness for a better future as we work to pass on to future generations a country that is more equal, not less," Baldwin said.

Johnson

Johnson.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics