Ron Johnson doubles down on support for man who admitted to illegally ordering ballots

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday doubled down on his support for a man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the mayor of Racine and others in an effort to show Wisconsin election vulnerabilities.

"I certainly wouldn't prosecute whatever he did," the Oshkosh Republican told reporters Tuesday, after initially praising the man this past weekend. "I appreciate what he did."

Johnson's reaction stands in sharp contrast with Vos, R-Rochester, another of the state's most powerful Republicans, who in late July said the man's actions were "sad" and called on all Wisconsinites to follow the law.

Harry Wait, the president of a group calling itself H.O.T. (for honest, open and transparent) Government, said he ordered 10 ballots online for people including Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason and asked that they be delivered to his home.

Johnson said he was a "white hat hacker" who was trying to reveal a vulnerability, adding that Wait had no malign intent.

Instead, Johnson took aim at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency that after Wait's actions said it's sending postcards to thousands of voters to ensure the absentee ballots due to be delivered to addresses different from those the voters previously had on file aren't part of the recent wave of fraudulent absentee ballot requests.

"What WEC should have done is, they should have immediately taught their computer programmers to disable that capability because that's a real vulnerability," Johnson said. "Instead they sent out postcards."

Johnson's latest comments came after Johnson on Saturday reportedly said, "God bless the guy who had Robin’s name and birthday and requested a ballot to a different address," in a reference to Wait, according to the (Racine) Journal Times.

The state Department of Justice is investigating Wait, and the Elections Commission voted to cooperate with the agency for the investigation.