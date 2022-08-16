Ron Johnson doubles down on support for man who admitted to illegally ordering ballots

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson on Tuesday doubled down on his support for a man who admitted to illegally requesting absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the mayor of Racine and others in an effort to show Wisconsin election vulnerabilities.
"I certainly wouldn't prosecute whatever he did," the Oshkosh Republican told reporters Tuesday, after initially praising the man this past weekend. "I appreciate what he did."
Johnson's reaction stands in sharp contrast with Vos, R-Rochester, another of the state's most powerful Republicans, who in late July said the man's actions were "sad" and called on all Wisconsinites to follow the law.
Harry Wait, the president of a group calling itself H.O.T. (for honest, open and transparent) Government, said he ordered 10 ballots online for people including Vos and Democratic Racine Mayor Cory Mason and asked that they be delivered to his home.
Johnson said he was a "white hat hacker" who was trying to reveal a vulnerability, adding that Wait had no malign intent.
Instead, Johnson took aim at the Wisconsin Elections Commission, an agency that after Wait's actions said it's sending postcards to thousands of voters to ensure the absentee ballots due to be delivered to addresses different from those the voters previously had on file aren't part of the recent wave of fraudulent absentee ballot requests.
"What WEC should have done is, they should have immediately taught their computer programmers to disable that capability because that's a real vulnerability," Johnson said. "Instead they sent out postcards."
Johnson's latest comments came after Johnson on Saturday reportedly said, "God bless the guy who had Robin’s name and birthday and requested a ballot to a different address," in a reference to Wait, according to the (Racine) Journal Times.
The state Department of Justice is investigating Wait, and the Elections Commission voted to cooperate with the agency for the investigation.
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.