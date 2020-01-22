Ron Johnson condemns impeachment probe after first day of Senate trial

Following the first full today of the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson lamented the House’s investigation of the president as damaging to democracy and signaled he’d vote for Trump’s acquittal.

Johnson’s comments come as Republicans in the Senate ended their session Wednesday at 2 a.m. by scrapping plans to complete opening arguments in two days and rejecting for now Democratic calls for more witnesses to expose Trump’s alleged offenses.

In a phone call with reporters Wednesday, Johnson didn’t rule out calling witnesses, but said senators will make such a determination at a later point in the trial, which could wrap up as early as next week. He expressed skepticism toward more witnesses, however, arguing Democrats in the House of Representatives should have heard such witnesses during a more thorough investigation, and that they want the Senate to complete the job for them.

“The House was in a rush to do this impeachment,” Johnson said, calling it “a pretty sloppy job.”

Trump on Wednesday said he wants his top aides to testify, but suggested there were “national security” concerns to allowing their testimony.