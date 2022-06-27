Ron Johnson calls attorney behind Wisconsin Republican elector scheme a victim of 'radical left'

An attorney involved in the effort to pass then-Vice President Mike Pence documents falsely stating Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2020 is a victim of the "radical left" who needs to be supported, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said Friday in newly revealed audio.
Johnson's comment came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection continues to unpack a wide-ranging scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which appears to involve former Dane County Circuit Court Judge James Troupis, who Johnson defended on Friday.
"Cleta Mitchell is a hero," Johnson said on Friday at the Wisconsin Statewide Election Integrity Summit, referring to an attorney who advised Trump during his failed attempt to stay in power. "There are so many people. The latest victim is Jim Troupis — there are so many victims of the radical left that need to be supported."
The Oshkosh Republican's comments came the same week texts revealed Troupis, who represented Trump in a failed effort to overturn Wisconsin's 2020 election results, tried to get Johnson to pass documents falsely stating Trump won Wisconsin to Pence on Jan. 6.
The Jan. 6 committee has revealed Trump was told repeatedly by his campaign advisers and Justice Department officials that there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election. Yet Trump continued to lie to his supporters. Meanwhile, his attorneys, including Troupis, were orchestrating false slates of electors in key swing states, including Wisconsin, to give Pence the pretext to disrupt the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6. Pence refused to go along with the scheme.
Asked why and how Johnson considers Troupis a victim, Johnson spokesperson Alexa Henning said Monday, "The corporate media and the radical left are engaging in politics of personal destruction and it’s sick."
Henning did not directly answer two questions about whether Johnson has been interviewed by the FBI or subpoenaed by any law enforcement entity. Troupis did not respond to the same question Monday.
Text messages released last Tuesday by the Jan. 6 committee revealed Johnson's chief of staff told Pence's aide that Johnson needed to pass those documents along to Pence as the vice president was set to confirm Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Johnson initially denied any involvement in the attempt to hand off the documents.
But the fallout continued when text messages revealed Troupis had first texted Johnson to pass along those documents to Pence.
"We need to get a document on the Wisconsin electors to you for the VP immediately,” Troupis told Johnson at 11:36 a.m. Jan. 6, 2021, according to texts provided to conservative media outlet Just the News. “Is there a staff person I can talk to immediately. Thanks Jim T.”
Johnson then put Troupis in touch with chief of staff Sean Riley before Riley contacted and was subsequently rebuffed by Pence's aide.
Those revelations came before Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, told CBS' Face the Nation moderator Margaret Brennan that Johnson was not directly involved in the scheme to pass those documents along to Pence. But Johnson's decision to connect Troupis and Riley after Troupis alluded to the Wisconsin elector document contradicts that claim.
In a message to the Wisconsin State Journal on Sunday, Henning referred to Short's comments and said, "This is an extremely relevant piece of information that a senior aide more senior than the aide that our COS was corresponding with who is saying it was a staff to staff conversation and Sen. Johnson didn’t have involvement."
She did not explain the contradiction between Short's statement and the Troupis-Johnson text messages.
“The only victims in this saga are the Wisconsin voters who Ron Johnson and the Trump campaign tried to disenfranchise by pressuring Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election," American Bridge 21st Century spokesperson Brad Bainum said in a statement about Johnson's comments on Friday. "Ron Johnson keeps proving he’s totally untrustworthy and unfit to represent Wisconsin in the Senate.”
The 2020 election is over. Here’s what happened (and what didn’t)
The 2020 election was “the most secure in American history,” according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, which coordinates the nation’s election infrastructure.
While a handful of voters risked going to prison by attempting to vote twice or in the name of a dead relative, as happens in any election, no evidence of widespread fraud has ever been produced in Wisconsin or elsewhere.
Yet, many continue to question some of the practices clerks relied on to encourage eligible voters to cast ballots and make sure their votes were counted amid the first election in more than 100 years held during a pandemic.
The Wisconsin State Journal has covered every twist and turn of this debate in scores of stories. But here are a few that offered some broader context about what happened, and didn't happen, in the election of 2020.
The state has multiple, overlapping safeguards aimed at preventing ineligible voters from casting ballots, tampering with the ballots or altering vote totals.
Nothing in the emails suggests there were problems with the election that contributed in any meaningful way to Trump's 20,682-vote loss to Joe Biden.
No findings of fraud, but Wisconsin election audit questions some of the guidance clerks relied on in 2020
"Despite concerns with statewide elections procedures, this audit showed us that the election was largely safe and secure," Sen. Rob Cowles said Friday.
Tech-backed group spread money around Wisconsin in 2020 election, but Democratic areas benefited most
The grants were provided to every Wisconsin municipality that asked for them, and in the amounts they asked for.
"Application of the U.S. Department of Justice guidance among the clerks in Wisconsin is not uniform," the memo says.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it believes to be election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.
The memo states that state law gives the Audit Bureau complete access to all records during an audit investigation and federal law and guidance does not prohibit an election official from handing over election records.
Drop boxes were used throughout Wisconsin, including in areas where Trump won the vast majority of counties.
Thousands of ballot certifications examined from Madison are a window onto how elections officials handled a pandemic and a divided and unhelpful state government.
"I don't think that you instill confidence in a process by kind of blindly assuming there's nothing to see here," WILL president and general counsel Rick Esenberg said.
The Associated Press reviewed every potential case of voter fraud in six battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvan…
The report is the latest to show that there was not widespread fraud in Wisconsin.
The clear insinuation was that someone not qualified to conduct an election improperly influenced these vulnerable voters. But the Wisconsin State Journal could not confirm the data.
The turnout at nursing homes in Brown, Kenosha, Milwaukee and Racine counties in 2020 was not much different from the turnout in 2016.