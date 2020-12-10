Ron Johnson called 'scum' for considering challenge to election

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's refusal to rule out a challenge of Electoral College results in Congress led to widespread Democratic criticism on Thursday, with an incoming state representative from Madison calling the Republican "delusional scum."

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, Johnson did not rule out challenging the results of the Electoral College when Congress meets on Jan. 6 to formally certify the vote. Johnson also announced that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, which he chairs, would be holding a hearing next week on "irregularities" in the 2020 election.

"I would say it depends on what we found out," Johnson said when asked if he would object to the election results. "I need more information. The American people need more information. I'm not ready to just close and slam the book on this thing and go 'OK, let's walk away from it.'"

Republicans who control the Wisconsin state Legislature have scheduled a similar hearing for Friday.