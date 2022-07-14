Ron Johnson brings in $7 million in Q2 donations, Mandela Barnes brings in $2.1 million

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson raised over $7 million in his reelection effort in the second quarter of the year, his campaign announced Wednesday, while Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes raised over $2.1 million, his campaign said.

The Oshkosh Republican, his campaign noted, brought in "triple the amount raised by the Democratic Senate front-runner in the same period," referring to Barnes, who has led his fellow Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in the latest Marquette Law School polls.

Johnson's campaign received 53,638 online donations with an average donation of $38, his campaign said, noting 96% of the donations were under $200.

More complete data will become available Friday, when Federal Election Commission reports for second-quarter fundraising information are due.

“Ron Johnson has the support of regular people all across Wisconsin because he fights for them every day in Washington,” Johnson campaign spokesperson Ben Voelkel said in a statement.

Barnes' average donation in the second quarter of 2022 was $35, his campaign announced July 7, with the latest $2.1 million haul bringing his campaign total to $6.1 million, making his campaign the most lucrative Democratic one that isn't self-funded in any way.

The money in the latest quarter flowed in from more than 39,500 total donors and didn't include any corporate PAC money, his campaign noted. Barnes' campaign said June has been Barnes' best fundraising month since launching.

“This quarter’s unprecedented show of support is proof that working families are ready to support a candidate who understands firsthand the challenges they’re facing and their hopes for the future," Barnes spokesperson Lauren Chou said in a statement last week.

Barnes, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry, state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are the top candidates facing off Aug. 9 in a crowded primary election. The winner will take on Johnson on Nov. 8

The latest Marquette Law School Poll, released in June, showed each of the Democratic candidates in a statistical tie with Johnson. In head-to-head matchups with Johnson, Barnes received 46% to Johnson’s 44%, Godlewski received 45% to Johnson’s 43%, Lasry received 42% to Johnson’s 45% and Nelson received 44% to Johnson’s 43%.

Barnes is leading the pack in the June Marquette poll with 25% support from likely Democratic primary voters. Lasry had 21%, Godlewski had 9% and Nelson had 7%.