Rolling protest of F-35s coming to Madison 'amplifies voices' around State Capitol

Tehmina Islam, a leader with Safe Skies, said it’s important to advocate for the vulnerable people and neighborhoods that stand to be most impacted by the jets, despite the barriers presented by the pandemic.

“We’re trying to find a balance between amplifying our voices and keeping citizens’ rights at the forefront of what we do, while also keeping people safe,” she said. “We’ve had to get creative.”

Islam lives in the Eken Park neighborhood, which would be directly impacted by the sounds of F-35s landing and taking off from Truax Field. Her home is in the 65-decibel zone that is “incompatible with residential use,” according to the final impact statement released Feb. 19.

As a midwife with a home-based practice where she offers prenatal care for pregnant women — including some of her neighbors — the potential for increased noise is concerning on multiple levels.