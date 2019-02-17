Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
$333 BILLION APPROPRIATIONS PACKAGE: Voting 300 for and 128 against, the House on Thursday gave final congressional approval to a $333 billion appropriations package (HJ Res 31) that would fund eight Cabinet departments and numerous agencies in fiscal 2019, ending the prospect of another government shutdown. The bill would provide $49.4 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including $7.6 billion for U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE); $1.325 billion for building 55 miles of physical barriers along the southwest border; $564 million for electronic drug inspections of vehicles and cargo at ports of entry from Mexico, $415 million in humanitarian aid including medical care for immigrants detained at the border, and funding for an annual average of 45,274 beds for immigrants being held while their status is under review. In addition, the bill requires ICE to grant admission to any member of Congress to border facilities where children are being housed, publicly report the number and types of immigrants in its custody and preserve all records of sexual assaults occurring under their custody. A yes vote was to send the bill to President Trump.
Voting yes: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th
Voting no: Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Sean Duffy, R-7; Mike Gallagher, R-8
U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM YEMEN: The House on Wednesday passed, 248 for and 177 against, a measure (HJ Res 37) that would withdraw American military support in Yemen’s civil war unless Congress approves the deployment in keeping with its constitutional authority to declare war. If the Senate were to go along, it would mark the first time Congress has used the 1973 War Powers Resolution to stop a military action. A bipartisan coalition of senators last year passed a similar measure, but it never reached a vote in the Republican-led House. The U.S. involvement has consisted mainly of providing logistical and intelligence support, and until recently aerial refueling, to a Saudi-led bombing campaign on Iran-backed Houthi rebels battling the Yemeni military. The four-year-old conflict has caused what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian disaster. A yes vote was to send the measure to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
STATEMENT AGAINST ANTI-SEMITISM: By unanimous vote of 424 for and none against, the House on Wednesday adopted a Republican-sponsored motion to HJ Res 37 (above) stating, in part, that “anti-Semitism is a challenge to the basic principles of tolerance, pluralism and democracy and the shared values that bind Americans together,” and that it is “in the foreign policy interest of the United States to continue to emphasize the importance of combating anti-Semitism in our bilateral and multilateral relations” around the globe. The bill was then amended to include the repudiation of anti-Semitism. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
SENATE
WILLIAM BARR, U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: Voting 54 for and 45 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed William Barr as the 85th U.S. attorney general. Barr, 68, also served as the 77th attorney general from 1991-93 under President George H.W. Bush, and he was employed most recently in private practice in Washington. Barr will assume jurisdiction over Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign. Republicans expressed confidence that he will act properly in bridging the gap between Trump and Mueller. But Democrats criticized him over a memo he wrote last June asserting Mueller lacks authority to investigate Trump for obstruction of justice, and they faulted him for refusing to commit to publicly releasing the special counsel’s final report. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
$333 BILLION APPROPRIATIONS PACKAGE: Voting 83 for and 16 against, the Senate on Wednesday adopted the conference report on a measure (HJ Res 31, above) that would appropriate $333 billion in fiscal 2019 for the departments of Homeland Security, Treasury, Justice, Agriculture, Commerce, Interior, State, Transportation and Housing and Urban Development, and also fund scores of agencies including the Food and Drug Administration, Environmental Protection Agency and Transportation Security Administration. The bill would fund a 1.9 percent pay raise for federal civilian workers while appropriating $3.82 billion for conducting the 2020 Census; $17 billion for improving roads, bridges, highways, railways and mass transit; $16.6 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency; $12 billion in disaster relief; $73.5 billion for the income-support program known as food stamps; $159 million for climate research by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration; $9.6 billion for the Federal Bureau of Investigation; $2.3 billion for the Drug Enforcement Administration; $75 million for upgrading the National Instant Criminal Background Check System for gun purchases; $21.5 billion for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; $3.22 billion for the National Park Service; $5.1 billion for the Department of State, and $1.05 billion for food-safety inspections. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.
Voting yes: Baldwin, Johnson
PROTECTING NATURAL RESOURCES ON FEDERAL LANDS: Voting 92 for and eight against, the Senate on Tuesday approved a 662-page package (S 47) of over 100 bills that would improve the management and conservation of natural resources on federal lands including national parks, wilderness areas, national monuments, wild and scenic rivers and wildlife preserves. The bill would set aside 1.3 million acres for wilderness protection; create 367 miles of wild and scenic rivers; establish four new national monuments; prohibit mining near national parks in Montana and Washington and expand hunting, fishing and other recreational access to federal lands. In addition, the bill would protect fish populations and endangered species; upgrade warning systems for volcanic eruptions; protect facilities at historically black colleges and universities; allow land transfers to improve water-resources management and offer fourth graders and their families free entrance to certain federal lands. The bill also would reauthorize the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which uses offshore-drilling royalties to help state, local and federal agencies acquire land and easements for conservation and recreational purposes. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.
Voting yes: Baldwin
Voting no: Johnson
KEY VOTES AHEAD
Congress is in Presidents’ Day recess until the week of Feb. 25.
— Thomas Voting Reports