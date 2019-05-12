Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
HEALTH CARE COVERAGE STANDARDS: The House on Thursday voted, 230 for and 183 against, to prohibit states from offering in their health-insurance exchanges diluted versions of the coverage required by the Affordable Care Act. The bill (HR 986) would prohibit the Trump administration from granting waivers allowing states to offer short-term policies that omit or weaken ACA requirements. The law’s standards are intended to guarantee coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions while requiring ACA policies to cover “essential health benefits” including pediatric care, mental health and substance abuse treatments, emergency care, outpatient services and maternity care. Backers of the administration’s waiver policy said it gives states flexibility to develop lower-priced coverage alternatives. But critics call such policies “junk insurance” that would eventually bring down the ACA-required coverage by siphoning off healthy and younger policyholders. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th; Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th
Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Sean Duffy, R-7th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th
DEMOCRATIC STANCE ON PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS: Voting 302 for and 117 against, the House on Thursday adopted a Democratic-sponsored amendment to HR 986 (above) that would prohibit the Trump administration from granting Affordable Care Act waivers that would result in state-run exchanges raising the cost of comprehensive coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions, thereby imperiling the coverage. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Voting yes: Steil, Pocan, Kind, Moore, Grothman, Gallagher
Voting no: Sensenbrenner, Duffy
REPUBLICAN STANCE ON PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS: Voting 182 for and 231 against, the House on Thursday defeated a Republican motion to HR 986 (above) asserting that neither current law nor Trump administration policies would allow state-run insurance exchanges to sell policies under the Affordable Care Act that weaken protections for those with pre-existing conditions. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
$19.1 BILLION DISASTER RELIEF: Voting 257 for and 150 against, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 2157) that would provide $19.1 billion to homeowners, businesses, farmers, local governments and other entities ravaged by wildfires, hurricanes, flooding, mudslides, tornadoes, volcanic eruptions and typhoons in the United States and its territories including Puerto Rico in recent years. The bill drew GOP opposition because it omits $4.5 billion sought by the administration in security funding and humanitarian aid on the southern border. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
ADDED FUNDING FOR BORDER CHILDREN: Voting 189 for and 215 against, the House on Friday defeated a Republican motion to add $2.88 billion to HR 2157 (above) for programs to care for more unaccompanied migrant children who have entered the United States at the southern border. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
SENATE
REVIVAL OF EXPORT-IMPORT BANK: Voting 79 for and 17 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Kimberly A. Reed as president of the Export-Import Bank. A federal entity, the bank finances the sale of U.S. goods and services abroad when conventional credit is difficult to obtain because of high political or commercial risks. The bank has been sidelined for nearly four years by congressional conservatives who see it as an instrument of corporate welfare in the service of manufacturers like Boeing, General Electric, John Deere and Caterpillar. By confirming Reed and two other Export-Import directors this week, the Senate gave the bank the quorum it needs to once again approve deals of more than $10 million. Reed worked most recently as head of the International Food Information Council Foundation. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison; Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
KEY VOTES AHEAD
The House will take up health care bills in the week of May 13, while the Senate will debate disaster aid and judicial nominations.
