Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
SENATE
KATHLEEN KRANINGER, CONSUMER FINANCES REGULATOR: Voting 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Kathleen L. Kraninger as director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. As a deputy to White House budget chief and CFPB acting director Mick Mulvaney, she has embraced the Trump administration’s dismantling of the Obama-era agency. Kraninger has also worked at the departments of Homeland Security and Transportation. Democrats said that in addition to lacking experience in the fields of consumerism and finance, she is lukewarm toward the bureau’s original mission of expanding legal protections for customers in everyday financial transactions with banks and credit firms. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
BERNARD McNAMEE, ENERGY REGULATOR: Voting 50 for and 49 against, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Bernard L. McNamee, the Department of Energy’s policy chief, for a seat on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates the interstate transmission of electricity, natural gas and oil and licenses hydroelectric projects. In previous positions, McNamee, an attorney, represented utility firms in regulatory actions, served as an aide to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and worked for conservative interest groups. His nomination was disputed over his record of promoting fossil fuels, downplaying clean energy, dismissing climate change and urging government subsidies of coal-fired and nuclear power plants on grounds of national security. A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Johnson
Voting no: Baldwin
KEY VOTES AHEAD
Congress will debate fiscal 2019 spending and a five-year farm bill in the week of Dec. 10.
— Thomas Voting Reports