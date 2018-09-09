Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
Note: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Janesville, did not vote. By custom, the speaker does not vote except in rare circumstances.
HOUSE
SHARPER DEFINITION OF VIOLENT CRIME: Voting 247 for and 152 against, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 6691) that would more precisely define what constitutes a violent crime in the U.S. criminal code while listing the violent crimes for which non-citizens — both undocumented immigrants and legal permanent residents — could be deported.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Ron Kind, D-La Crosse; James Sensenbrenner, R-Menomonee Falls; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; Sean Duffy, R-Wausau; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay
Voting no: Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee
SMALL-SCALE NATURAL GAS EXPORTS: Voting 260 for and 146 against, the House on Thursday passed a bill (HR 4606) that would speed Department of Energy approval of applications to export relatively small quantities of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to countries with which the United States does not have free trade agreements. This would codify a departmental regulation under which such applications are automatically approved if they are deemed compliant with environmental laws and certain other requirements.
The bill is designed to boost LNG exports on smaller vessels mainly to countries in South America, Central America and the Caribbean whose ports cannot accommodate large tankers. It would apply to applications for shipping up to 51.75 billion cubic feet per year of liquefied fuel that would be converted back to a gaseous state after importation.
A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
CURBS ON METHANE EMISSIONS: Voting 195 for and 210 against, the House on Thursday defeated an amendment to HR 4606 (above) that sought to require export applications to show that the natural gas was produced using technology to minimize methane emissions from leaks, venting and flaring. A greenhouse gas, methane is a cause of climate change when it escapes into the atmosphere.
A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
MANDATORY STUDENT-LOAN COUNSELING: Voting 406 for and four against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 1635) that would require parents and students participating in federal student-loan programs to receive online counseling before signing up. In addition, students receiving loans and Pell grants would have to undergo annual online counseling on their loan obligations as a condition of continuing to receive aid.
No member spoke against the bill.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: None
Not voting: Sensenbrenner
COUNSELING TAILORED TO VETERANS: Voting 187 for and 224 against, the House on Wednesday defeated a Democratic effort to expand HR 1635 (above) to provide student-loan counseling tailored to veterans in higher education, who differ from other students in that they are older and often have financial obligations including family expenses and home mortgages.
A yes vote was to add specialized veterans counseling to the bill.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Not voting: Sensenbrenner
SENATE
ELAD ROISMAN, SECURITIES REGULATOR: Voting 85 for and 14 against, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Elad L. Roisman, 37, the chief counsel of the Senate Banking Committee, for a five-year term on the Securities and Exchange Commission, whose mission is to protect investors, maintain orderly markets and foster capital formation. Roisman worked most recently as chief counsel of the Senate Banking Committee, where he helped advance GOP legislation that repealed parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial-regulation law.
A yes vote was to confirm Roisman.
Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
KEY VOTES AHEAD
This week, the Senate will vote on the nomination of Charles Rettig to be commissioner of Internal Revenue, and on an opioid bill. The House schedule was to be announced.
— Thomas Voting Reports