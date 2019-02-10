Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
DAYCARE AT VETERANS’ CLINICS, HOSPITALS: Voting 400 for and nine against, the House on Friday passed a bill (HR 840) that would establish a nationwide system of daycare centers at veterans’ hospitals, clinics and psychological and social counseling facilities. This would expand and make permanent a pilot program under which full-time caretakers can place their children for supervision while they receive treatment elsewhere on the premises. The bill is tailored to veterans who need intensive physical or mental care and would miss appointments without the availability of on-site care for their children. Because the bill lacks a “pay-for” to offset its projected $120 million annual cost, it likely would shift funds from other veterans’ programs to daycare. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Sean Duffy, R-7th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th.
Voting no: Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th.
CRIMINALITY ON DAYCARE STAFF: Voting 200 for and 214 against, the House on Friday defeated a Republican motion addressing language in HR 840 (above) that would prohibit Department of Veterans Affairs contracts with childcare firms that employ individuals convicted of serious offenses including sex crimes, drug felonies and violent crimes. The motion sought to expand the prohibition to cover contractors with employees who have been charged with but not yet convicted of the specified crimes. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher.
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore.
SENATE
SUPPORT OF ISRAEL, REBUKE OVER TROOP WITHDRAWALS: Voting 77 for and 23 against, the Senate on Tuesday passed a bill (S 1) that would rebuke President Trump over his planned troop withdrawals from Syria and Afghanistan; authorize $3.3 billion annually in U.S. military aid to Israel over 10 years; expand economic sanctions on the Assad regime in Syria; require a probe of money laundering by the Syrian central bank; authorize military and humanitarian aid to Jordan and support Jordan’s efforts to secure its borders and care for hundreds of thousands of refugees. In addition, the bill would give a federal stamp of approval to so-called “anti-BDS” laws enacted by state and local governments. Those laws deny contracts and other benefits to companies or individuals that support boycott, divestiture or sanctions against Israel in response to its treatment of Palestinians. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.
Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
KEY VOTES AHEAD
In the week of Feb. 11, both chambers are expected to vote on a government-funding conference report that would avert a shutdown of agencies on Feb. 16. The Senate will resume consideration of a public-lands bill.