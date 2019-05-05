Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
KEEPING AMERICA IN CLIMATE ACCORD: The House on Thursday voted, 231 for and 190 against, to continue U.S. participation in the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat climate change. The bill (HR 9) would deny funding to carry out President Donald Trump’s plan to withdraw the United States from the global pact in November 2020. The bill also requires the administration to develop a plan for achieving voluntary carbon-reduction goals to which America subscribed when the Obama administration joined the agreement in 2016. Those goals would be reached primarily by reducing greenhouse-gas emissions. Signed by 195 nations, the Paris Agreement is designed to limit the increase in the average global temperature to 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial (about 1850) levels. Each participant is responsible on a voluntary basis to meet emissions targets it negotiates with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. The United States is the only signee nation to have disavowed the agreement. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th
Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Sean Duffy, R-7th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th
PLAN TO PRESERVE U.S. JOBS: Voting 206 for and 214 against, the House on Thursday defeated a GOP-sponsored motion that would prevent HR 9 (above) from taking effect until President Trump certifies it would not result in a net loss of U.S. jobs to China. Republicans said U.S. participation in the Paris accord would ravage fossil-fuel industries including coal, while Democrats said carbon-related job losses would be more than offset by gains in clean-energy employment. A yes vote was to adopt the motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
TREATY STATUS FOR PARIS PACT: Voting 189 for and 234 against, the House on Thursday defeated an amendment to HR 9 (above) that sought to end U.S. participation in the Paris Agreement by reclassifying it as a treaty requiring ratification by a two-thirds Senate majority. Amendment foes said the pact is only a subsidiary agreement to a United Nations climate-change treaty the Senate ratified in October 1992, during the George H.W. Bush administration. A yes vote was to adopt the amendment.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
SENATE
UPHOLDING TRUMP VETO OVER WAR POWERS: Voting 53 for and 45 against, the Senate on Thursday failed to reach a two-thirds majority needed to override President Trump’s veto of a measure (SJ Res 7) ending American military involvement in Yemen’s civil war unless Congress approves the action. This derailed what would have been Congress’ first use of the 1973 War Powers Resolution to stop a military deployment it has not authorized. A yes vote was to override the presidential veto.
Voting yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting no: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
KEY VOTES AHEAD
The House will take up a health-care bill focused on pre-existing conditions this week while the Senate will hold confirmation votes on judicial and executive branch nominations.
— Thomas Voting Reports