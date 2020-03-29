Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

MARSHALING $2.2 TRILLION AGAINST CORONAVIRUS: The Senate on Wednesday passed, 96 for and none against, a bill (HR 748) that would marshal $2.2 trillion in coming months against the nationwide spread of the coronavirus. In addition to provisions described above, the bill would authorize $400 billion for loans and grants to large corporations, cities and states. To receive the full benefit of these payments, companies could not reduce staffs by more than 10 percent, weaken union contracts or use the money to boost executive compensation or finance stock buybacks or dividend payments. For loans, these restrictions would be in force until the repayment date plus one year. The government would collateralize loans by obtaining equity shares in recipient companies. About $60 billion of the fund would go to the airline industry, with at least $25 billion used to pay salaries and protect hundreds of thousands of jobs in the air-passenger sector from planes to airports. The Treasury Department, and by extension the White House, would choose recipients and be required to identify the winning companies to Congress within seven days and the public within 14 days, with contract terms revealed. The program would be overseen by a Treasury inspector general and a congressionally appointed five-person review board. Companies controlled by President Trump, Vice President Pence, cabinet members or members of Congress — or the children, spouses or in-laws of those officials — are ineligible to benefit from the $400 billion rescue fund and other payments in the bill. A yes vote was to send the bill to the House.