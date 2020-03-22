Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

APPROVING $100 BILLION TO ADDRESS CORONAVIRUS: Voting 90 for and 8 against, the Senate on Wednesday sent President Trump a $100 billion safety-net and economic stimulus package to help families, individuals and small and medium-size businesses cope with the first wave of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States. In part, the bill (HR 6201) would fund free virus testing for all who request it; emergency food aid for the poor, seniors and K-12 students; enhanced unemployment benefits; and stepped up Medicaid and public-health outlays. In addition, the bill would authorize 10 days’ paid sick leave through December to individuals and households affected by the pandemic, using tax credits to reimburse employers the full cost of providing the leave. The payments would have to be at least two-thirds of normal pay and capped at $1,000 per week. Government employees would receive equivalent sick-leave benefits. But companies with 500 or more employees, which account for slightly more than half of the U.S. workforce, would be exempted from having to pay sick leave, and those with fewer than 50 workers, which supply about a quarter of the private work force, could request hardship exemptions. So the bill is projected to deliver paid sick leave to only 20-to-25 percent of the country’s private workforce, a share Congress is expected to increase in its next coronavirus legislation. The bill also would provide workers at companies affected by the coronavirus with up to 15 days’ paid medical and family leave, which would kick in after expiration of the sick leave. As with sick leave, firms employing more than 500 workers would be exempted and those with fewer than 50 workers could seek exemptions. A yes vote was to send the bill to the White House.