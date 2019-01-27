Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
NOTE: There were no roll-call votes on the final version of the continuing resolution (HJ Res 28) that reopened the government through Feb. 15. The House and Senate approved the measure on non-record votes on Jan. 25 and President Donald Trump signed it into law the same day, ending a 35-day government shutdown.
HOUSE
CONTINUING U.S. SUPPORT OF NATO: Voting 357 for and 22 against, the House on Tuesday passed a measure (HR 676) declaring congressional support of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and attempting to block any effort to withdraw the United States from the 70-year-old mutual defense pact. President Trump has criticized other NATO members for relying on the United States to protect them, and has reportedly discussed withdrawing from the alliance. The United States was a founding member of NATO, which includes 29 European and North American countries and was formed as a bulwark against the former Soviet Union. Today, it seeks to counter Russia’s military and cyber aggression, including electoral interference in Western democracies. But Trump has called NATO an “obsolete” drain on U.S. taxpayers and military resources. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Gwen Moore, D-4th; Glenn Grothman; R-6th, Mike Gallagher, R-8th
Not voting: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th; Sean Duffy, R-7th
DEMOCRATIC BILL TO END SHUTDOWN: The House on Wednesday voted, 234 for and 180 against, to provide funding through Sept. 30 for eight cabinet departments and numerous agencies that have been closed since Dec. 22. The bill would deny President Trump’s request for border-wall funding but provide $1.6 billion for U.S.-Mexico border security including $524.2 million for construction at points of entry and $563.4 million for hiring more immigration judges. The bill would leave the Department of Homeland Security (below) as the only department not fully funded for the remainder of fiscal 2019. A yes vote was to send HR 648 to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Not voting: Sensenbrenner
GOP MEASURE TO PAY CIVIL SERVANTS: Voting 200 for and 215 against, the House on Jan. 23 defeated a Republican-sponsored attempt to greatly reduce the scope of HR 648 (above) so that it would only fund back pay for more than 800,000 federal workers sidelined in the current government shutdown. The measure would have continued the shutdown while delivering paychecks at least through Jan. 23. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Not voting: Sensenbrenner
STOPGAP HOMELAND SECURITY BUDGET: Voting 231 for and 180 against, the House on Thursday adopted a continuing resolution (HJ Res 31) that would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 28 while providing back pay to DHS employees deprived of compensation during the government shutdown. A yes vote was to send the stopgap measure to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Not voting: Sensenbrenner
SENATE
TRUMP PLAN TO REOPEN GOVERNMENT: Voting 50 for and 47 against, the Senate on Thursday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a measure offered by President Trump and Republican leaders that would provide funding through September for closed departments and agencies. The amendment to HR 268 would appropriate $5.7 billion for building a wall on the southwest border; grant three years’ legal status to hundreds of thousands of “Dreamers” and so-called “TPS” aliens mainly from Central America; impose tougher rules on residents of Central America seeking U.S. asylum; extend the Violence Against Women Act through September and approve $12.7 billion in aid for victims of natural disasters in several states and U.S. territories. A yes vote backed the Trump plan for reopening the government.
Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
DEMOCRATIC PLAN TO REOPEN GOVERNMENT: Voting 52 for and 44 against, the Senate on Thursday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a Democratic-sponsored amendment to HR 268 that would provide regular budgets through Feb. 8 for departments and agencies closed since Dec. 22 while disregarding President Trump’s request for border-wall funding. A yes vote backed the Democratic plan for reopening the government.
Voting yes: Baldwin
Voting no: Johnson