Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
The votes occurred after the House elected Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as speaker for the 116th Congress. She received 220 votes, Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., garnered 192 votes, and others received a total of 18 votes. All Wisconsin members voted for their respective party leader except Rep. Ron Kind, D-3rd, who voted for Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.
There were no Senate votes during the week.
BILL TO REOPEN CABINET DEPARTMENTS: Voting 241 for and 190 against, the House on Thursday sent the Senate a bill (HR 21) that would provide regular budgets through September for eight cabinet departments and numerous agencies that have been closed since Dec. 22 in a dispute over President Trump’s request for up to $5.7 billion to build a wall on the southwest border. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd, Kind, Gwen Moore, D-4th
Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st, James Sensenbrenner, R-5th, Glenn Grothman, R-6th, Sean Duffy, R-7th, Mike Gallagher, R-8th
DISPUTE OVER ABORTION COUNSELING: Voting 199 for and 232 against, the House on Thursday defeated a Republican bid to ensure that HR 21 complies with President Trump’s executive order expanding the so-called “Mexico City Policy.” The policy is a Reagan-era directive used by Republican administrations to deny U.S. family-planning aid to non-governmental foreign organizations that provide abortion counseling or perform abortions overseas. Trump expanded the policy to cover virtually all categories of U.S. global health funding, including support for children’s health programs and combating malaria and HIV/AIDS. A yes vote was to adopt the GOP motion.
Voting yes: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
Voting no: Pocan, Kind, Moore
STOPGAP HOMELAND SECURITY FUNDING: Voting 239 for and 192 against, the House on Thursday passed a continuing resolution (HJ Res 1) that would fund the Department of Homeland Security through Feb. 8. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
NEW HOUSE RULES: Voting 234-197, the House on Thursday adopted its rules for the 116th Congress. Offered by the new Democratic majority, the package (H Res 6) was added to a body of standing rules that has controlled House proceedings since the 1st Congress in 1789. A yes vote was to adopt rules governing how the House will oversee members’ conduct, process legislation, and conduct investigations of federal elections and the executive branch.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
COVERAGE OF PRE-EXISTING CONDITIONS: Voting 233 for and 197 against, the House on Thursday blocked a Republican bid to marshal H Res 6 (above) in support of the Affordable Care Act requirement that health policies cover pre-existing conditions. The Democratic-drafted rules package already gave the House authority join lawsuits defending the health law against a federal court ruling in Texas that it is unconstitutional. A yes vote was to block the Republican motion.
Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore
Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Duffy, Gallagher
KEY VOTES AHEAD
House and Senate legislative schedules for the week of Jan. 7 were to be announced.
— Thomas Voting Reports