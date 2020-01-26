Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

TIGHTENING IMPEACHMENT EVIDENCE RULES: Voting 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Tuesday tabled (killed) an amendment to S Res 483 (above) that would govern subpoenaed but thus far withheld documents the administration might later submit as evidence in President Trump’s impeachment trial. Under the amendment, if the president produced any such material, he would have to also provide Democratic trial managers with all other documents that were demanded by the same subpoena. The requirement was intended to prevent the administration from selectively introducing subpoenaed evidence. A yes vote was in opposition to the amendment.

STREAMLINING RULES FOR ADMITTING WITNESSES: Voting 53 for and 47 against, the Senate on Wednesday tabled (killed) an amendment to streamline how the Senate will determine whether it will hear testimony during the impeachment trial from witnesses including John Bolton, the former national security adviser, or Mick Mulvaney, the White House chief of staff. The GOP-written rules (S Res 483) call for four hours of debate and a vote later in the trial on whether any motions to subpoena witnesses or documents will be considered. If any witnesses were eventually subpoenaed, they would be deposed before another vote on whether to call them to testify before the Senate. This amendment would eliminate the first vote on whether to consider calling any witnesses, thus allowing guaranteed up-or-down votes on whether to hear from specific witnesses. The amendment also specified that senators would hear from witnesses in person as opposed to via videotape or by reading a deposition transcript. A yes vote was in opposition to the amendment.