Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

APPROVING $8.3 BILLION TO TACKLE CORONAVIRUS: Voting 415 for and 2 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 6074) that would appropriate $8.3 billion for public-health initiatives to counter the spread of the coronavirus in the United States while helping the U.S. diplomatic community cope with the epidemic overseas. As emergency spending, the outlay would be added to the national debt. In part, the bill would provide up to $4 billion for developing a vaccine and diagnostic and therapeutic procedures and training caregivers; $2.2 billion for preparedness including the manufacture and delivery of test kits, ventilators and respirators; $950 million for additional state and local preparedness; and unspecified sums for building surge capacity at local hospitals and clinics including community health centers. The bill also would ensure seniors’ access to Medicare-funded telemedicine services and subsidize billions of dollars in low-interest loans to help small businesses cope with economic losses resulting from the coronavirus outbreak. Republicans Andy Biggs of Arizona and Ken Buck of Colorado voted against the bill. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate.