Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

SENATE

PROTECTING INFANTS IN FAILED ABORTIONS: Voting 56 for and 41 against, the Senate on Tuesday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a GOP-drafted bill (S 311) that would prescribe rules of care for infants who survive failed late-term abortions. Health care providers including doctors could face up to five years in prison if they failed to immediately ensure the hospitalization of an infant showing signs of life after an attempted abortion. The infant would have to receive the same level of care provided to “any other child born alive at the same gestational age.” The bill also would require medical practitioners or employees of hospitals, clinics or physician’s offices to report to law enforcement agencies any violation they witnessed.

IMPOSING STRICTER ABORTION LIMITS: Voting 53 for and 44 against, the Senate on Tuesday failed to reach 60 votes needed to advance a GOP-drafted bill (S 3275) that would outlaw abortions after 20 weeks of fertilization on grounds that the fetus can feel pain by then. The bill repudiates the Roe v. Wade standard that abortion is legal up to when the fetus reaches viability — usually after 24 to 28 weeks of pregnancy — and after viability if the procedure is necessary to protect the health or life of the mother. Under Roe, viability occurs when the fetus can potentially survive outside the womb with or without artificial aid. The bill allows exemptions for victims of rape or incest and to save the mother’s life. Rape victims must receive counseling and medical care at least 48 hours before the procedure could be exempted. Doctors who violate the law could be criminally prosecuted.