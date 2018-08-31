Here's how Wisconsin's U.S. senators voted on several federal appointments last week. The House was in recess.
RICHARD CLARIDA, FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIR: Voting 69 for and 26 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Richard A. Clarida, a managing director of the investment firm PIMCO, to a 14-year term on the Federal Reserve Board and four-year term as vice chairman. Clarida was an assistant secretary of the Treasury in the George W. Bush administration and has held teaching positions at Yale and Columbia universities. Three of the seven positions on the Fed board remain unfilled after the addition of Clarida.
A yes vote was to confirm Clarida.
Voting yes: Ron Johnson, R
Voting no: Tammy Baldwin, D
LYNN JOHNSON, FAMILY AND CHILDREN'S OFFICIAL: Voting 67 for and 28 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Lynn A. Johnson as assistant secretary for family support at the Department of Health and Human Services. Her duties will include overseeing the Office of Refugee Resettlement, which is now attempting to reunify hundreds of migrant children and parents separated at the southern border under the administration's "zero tolerance" immigration policy. Johnson had been head of human services in Jefferson County, Colo.
A yes vote was to confirm Johnson.
Voting yes: Baldwin, Johnson
JOSEPH HUNT, ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Voting 72 for and 23 against, the Senate confirmed Joseph H. Hunt as assistant attorney general for the Civil Division of the Department of Justice, where he will direct a 1,100-lawyer unit that litigates cases on behalf of the presidency and more than 100 federal agencies. Hunt served as chief of staff to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and led the department's Federal Programs Branch, among other assignments in a 20-year career at Justice.
A yes vote was to confirm the nominee.
Voting yes: Baldwin, Johnson
ISABEL PATELUNAS, ASSISTANT TREASURY SECRETARY: Voting 75 for and 20 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Isabel M. Patelunas, a 29-year Central Intelligence Agency employee, as assistant secretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of the Treasury. She will direct a post-9/11 unit that tracks the international flow of money as it affects American security, helping, for example, to administer U.S. economic sanctions and disrupt the financing of terrorist organizations and drug cartels. At the CIA, Patelunas served as director of the Advanced Analysis Training Program and deputy director of the Office of Middle East and North Africa Analysis, among other positions.
A yes vote was to confirm Patelunas.
Voting yes: Baldwin, Johnson
