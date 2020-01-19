Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

House

SENDING IMPEACHMENT ARTICLES TO SENATE: Voting 228 for and 193 against, the House on Wednesday adopted a resolution sending to the Senate the two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump the House approved on Dec. 18. Minnesota Democrat Collin Peterson, who voted with Republicans in opposition, was the only member to break party ranks. The measure (H Res 798) also appointed seven House Democrats to make the case for impeachment in a Senate trial now underway. If convicted by a two-thirds vote of senators present, Trump would be removed from office. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and leaders of the Senate’s Republican majority have predicted acquittal. A yes vote was to send impeachment articles to the Senate and appoint trial managers.

Voting yes: Mark Pocan, D-2nd; Ron Kind, D-3rd; Gwen Moore, D-4th Voting no: Bryan Steil, R-1st; Jim Sensenbrenner, R-5th; Glenn Grothman, R-6th; Mike Gallagher, R-8th RELAXING EVIDENCE STANDARD FOR AGE DISCRIMINATION: Voting 261 for and 155 against, the House on Wednesday passed a bill (HR 1320) that would relax the standard of proof for plaintiffs to win lawsuits filed under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act of 1967. The law protects job applicants and employees against age-based bias in hiring and firing, promotions, compensation and other conditions of employment. Under a 2009 Supreme Court decision, plaintiffs must prove by a preponderance of the evidence that their age was the sole basis for an adverse employment decision. This bill would restore the law’s original, less-restrictive standard under which plaintiffs must prove age was only a motivating factor — not the sole factor — behind the decision. In addition, the bill specifies that the less demanding standard also applies to lawsuits filed under the Americans With Disabilities Act of 1990, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the anti-retaliatory provisions of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A yes vote was to send the bill to the Senate. Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore, Sensenbrenner, Grothman Voting no: Steil, Gallagher BLOCKING ADMINISTRATION RULE ON STUDENT LOANS: Voting 231 for and 180 against, the House on Thursday nullified a new Trump administration rule that would offer potential debt relief to certain students defrauded by their college in obtaining a federal education loan but quash Obama-era “borrower defense” protections for students enrolled in for-profit colleges. The measure (HJ Res 76) was sponsored by Democrats. The Trump rule would apply to defrauded students at private and public institutions as well as for-profit colleges but would help far fewer students than the Obama rule because of stricter eligibility standards for obtaining relief. A yes vote was to send the resolution to the Senate. Voting yes: Pocan, Kind, Moore Voting no: Steil, Sensenbrenner, Grothman, Gallagher