Roll Call: Key votes from the Wisconsin congressional delegation this week

Here’s how members of Wisconsin’s congressional delegation voted on major issues last week.
HOUSE
COLONEL JOHN M. MCHUGH TUITION FAIRNESS FOR SURVIVORS ACT OF 2021: Voting 424 for and 0 against, the House on Monday required (S.1095) the Department of Veterans Affairs to disapprove education courses at public higher learning institutions if the establishment charges a higher rate in tuition and fees than in-state tuition for individuals who are entitled to educational assistance under the Survivors’ and Dependents’ Educational Assistance program.
Voting Yes: Bryan Steil, R-Janesville, 1st District; Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth, 2nd District; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, 3rd District; Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, 4th District; Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, 5th District; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah, 6th District; Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, 7th District; Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay, 8th District
PROTECTING MOMS WHO SERVED ACT OF 2021: Voting 414 for and 9 against, the House on Tuesday required (S.796) the Department of Veterans Affairs to implement the maternity care coordination program. The bill mandates the VA give community maternity care providers training and support to accommodate the unique needs of pregnant and postpartum veterans.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
STUDENT VETERANS COUNSELING CENTERS ELIGIBILITY ACT: Voting 420 for and 4 against, the House on Tuesday amended (HR 4233) title 38 of the United States Code to provide Vet Center readjustment counseling and similar mental health services to veterans and Armed Forces members using certain educational assistance benefits.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
CENSURING REPRESENTATIVE PAUL GOSAR: Voting 223 for and 207 against, the House on Wednesday censured (H.Res 789) Paul Gosar for posting a video to social media depicting violence against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, D-N.Y., and President Joe Biden.
Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore
Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
AMENDMENT TO TITLE 38 OF THE UNITED STATES CODE: Voting 420 for and 4 against, the House on Thursday amended (HR 3730) title 38 of the United State Code to create an advisory committee within the Department of Veterans Affairs on Outlying Areas and Freely Associated States. The committee will provide guidance on matters pertaining to veterans living in areas including Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, among others.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
TRANSLATE ACT: Voting 369 for and 49 against, the House on Thursday directed (HR 5574) the Transportation Security Administration to develop a plan to ensure TSA material spread in major airports is better understood by travelers, including foreign language speakers and those with hearing or vision impairments.
Voting Yes: Steil; Pocan; Kind; Moore; Fitzgerald
Voting No: Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
BUILD BACK BETTER ACT: Voting 220 for and 213 against, the House on Friday passed (HR 5376) the Build Back Better Act. The $1.7 trillion climate and social spending bill now heads to the Senate.
Voting Yes: Pocan; Kind; Moore
Voting No: Steil; Fitzgerald; Grothman; Tiffany; Gallagher
SENATE
GRAHAM SCOTT STEELE NOMINATION: Voting 53 for and 42 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN916) the nomination of Graham Scott Steele, of California, to be an Assistant Secretary of the Treasury.
Voting Yes: Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison
Voting No: Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh
ROBERT FARRELL BONNIE NOMINATION: Voting 76 for and 19 against, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed (PN425) the nomination of Robert Farrell Bonnie, of Virginia, to be Under Secretary of Agriculture for Farm Production and Conservation.